Tahoe City’s annual SnowFest event starts Friday

If you go ... What: Tahoe City “SNOWFEST” 2020 When: Feb. 28 - March. 8, 2020 Where: Tahoe City, CA Tickets: Varies Info: www.tahoesnowfest.org

The community supported event, SnowFest returns to Tahoe City with a mission to promote Tahoe’s weather and spring skiing in the area.

It has been named as one of the Top 100 Events in the United States by the American Business Association, and the Top 10 Events in California by the California Department of Tourism.

Snowfest is eight days of parades, laser shows, fireworks, pancake breakfasts, contests, ice carvings and more.

While this event is full of community fun, it also acts as a community fundraiser and provides educational events for many of the area’s non-profits.

In 2019, Snowfest raised over $55,000 for local nonprofits.

SnowFest consists of an all-volunteer Board of Directors.

For more information or for a more detailed view of each of the events visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org/event-schedule.