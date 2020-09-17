Socially-distant Explorathon challenge starts Saturday

Tahoe City’s Explorathon begins Sept. 19 and will run through Oct. 18.

Participants can join anytime during the month and participate for as long as they want.

Earn points as you complete different challenges with your team.

Challenges include taking pictures of jumping in the lake, in front of different landmarks or even paddleboarding.

The challenges are socially-distant and safe for participants. Tahoe City Explorathon’s challenges range from easy to challenging.

Also, certain challenges only require one team member to complete but others will require all team members. Read the directions and pay attention to tips or hints throughout the game.

Download the Goosechase App and search for Tahoe City’s Explorathon. The game is open to all ages. Gather friends and family to join and then register your team.

The grand prize for the most points is valued at $1,200 that includes a “Swag Bag” from Alpenglow Sports, two night stay at the River Ranch Lodge and a private movie screening at the Tahoe Art Haus for up to 15 people along with weekly prizes.

The game will officially end at 5 p.m., Oct. 18.

Winners and results will be posted through the Goosechase app and on social media on Oct. 20. The event is free, but a $10 donation to Tahoe City’s Downtown Association is encouraged.

For more information visit, https://visittahoecity.org/explorathon.