Tahoe Climbing Coalition hosts Eagle Falls Trail cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Climbing Coalition, a League to Save Lake Tahoe Blue Crew, will host a cleanup event this weekend on a popular trail at Emerald Bay.
The coalition will meet in the parking lot before heading to the Eagle Falls Trailhead at 9 a.m. Saturday with all the necessary equipment for a cleanup. Everyone is invited to join the effort.
The trail is one of the most popular at Tahoe and accesses some of the best climbing areas.
The coalition asks volunteers to fill out a League waiver in advance online at https://www.tfaforms.com/4875536.
