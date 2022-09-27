Tahoe Coalition for Homeless seeks new leadership; touts successful couple of years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is searching for new leadership after a successful couple of years that has reduced homelessness by 80% in South Lake Tahoe, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Former Executive Director Cheyenne Purrington has left her post to tackle another community’s housing crisis, said a news release.

The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless purchased the Bird’s Nest (formerly known as El Nido Motel) through Project Homekey and remodeled it.

Provided/TCH

“Cheyenne helped us to gain access to state funding via Project Homekey and set us on our path to successfully transition from an all volunteer, winter shelter to a proactive housing organization,” the release said. “We wish her all the best. While we look for the right leader to help us reach our future goals, our board of directors will be stepping up to aid the team with our daily operations. Our board is dedicated to continuing to offer our life changing services and to completing necessary improvements to our three properties so that we may provide permanent affordable housing with services long into the future.”

The Coalition said it has reduced homelessness by 80%, calls for service and avoidable hospitalizations have been reduced by over 40% and it has recently achieved ‘functional zero’ for veteran homelessness.

In late 2020, TCH purchased three old motels near the “Y” in Tahoe Valley. Over the last two years TCH rehabilitated the properties and converted them to affordable housing with services for the community’s unhoused population. TCH is housing 40 people and hope to bring that number up to 60 over the next year.

“With this investment in our community, we are transforming our local ecosystem of care from temporary emergency shelter to permanent housing with services,” the release said. “As we head into the colder months, we continue to call for community support including volunteers, donations, and advocacy.

For more information, email info@tahoehomeless.org .