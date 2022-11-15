Tahoe Coalition for Homeless thankful for angel donors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced this week it has received a $100,000 donation from Kyle and Jessica Aster.

The Asters made a donation of $100,000 that will help with operational shortfall as winter begins, said a news release.

“These funds are helping at a critical time as temperatures plummet, more snow is on the way, and we are under renovations on rooms for new tenants,” said the release.

Currently, 40 rooms are housing vulnerable community members, and 20 more units will be available in 2023.

● 87% of homeless in El Dorado County resided in the county for 3-plus years before becoming homeless.

● COVID-19 and California Wildfires were the primary event that led to homelessness for 23% of individuals/families currently facing homelessness.

● Project Homekey has greatly reduced these unnecessary medical calls and stays by 40%.

● Over the last two years, unsheltered homelessness in South Lake Tahoe is down by more than 80%.

● Calls for service and avoidable hospitalizations were reduced by over 40%.

● The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported a significant drop in calls related to homelessness. In 2020 there were 1,159 to just 796 in 2021.

● Clients staying in Project Homekey housing are only required to pay 30% of their income for the housing.

● The coalition also recently achieved ‘functional zero’ for Veteran homelessness. 16% of clients living in Project Homekey housing are veterans.

The Coalition’s main headquarters offers a range of services and resources in one central location. The front lobby has basic hygiene supplies, warm coats and hats, light snacks, and water bottles. Clients can access phones, computers, wireless internet, and printers. The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless staff assists in completing job and housing applications, creating and printing resumes, and searching for apartments. Restrooms are also available, and clients can sign up to take a hot shower, which helps many maintain employment while saving up and searching for housing.

“Our Board is dedicated to continuing to offer our life-changing services and to completing necessary improvements to our three properties so that we may provide permanent affordable housing with services long into the future,” said the release. “We value our partnerships with the city of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, El Dorado County, supporters, volunteers, and community support alike. Please consider the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless in your year-end donations as we head into colder months. $33 supports one resident’s housing per day; $142/day-utilities/day per property; $1,000 supports a resident for a month.

For more information, email info@tahoehomeless.org or visit https://tahoehomeless.org/ .