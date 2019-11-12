Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless hosting event Wednesday at LTCC

The struggles of the chronically homeless, as well as the working homeless, will be discussed this week at an event hosted by the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.

The “Changing Faces of Housing and Homelessness – Stories that Matter” will be hosted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Part of the discussion will be focused on the working homeless, people, who despite working, can’t afford to live in their communities. This is a problem not just facing South Lake Tahoe but communities across the United States.

The keynote speaker is Sasha Graham, a mother and undergraduate ethnic studies major at the University of California, Berkeley. She serves as a State Board President of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) and is an activist for education, health and housing.

Other members of the community who are advocating for our neighbors through action and our neighbors who have experienced housing challenges will also speak at the event.

Anthem Blue Cross is this year’s sponsor. There is a suggested $10 donation.

For information, visit tahoehomeless.org/events.