Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless receives donation to support mental health services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless recently announced that more mental health services will be available to those experiencing homelessness on the South Shore thanks to a donation by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust.

In December, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, made contributions totaling more than $2 million to support emotional wellness programs in nearly every mountain resort community in which Vail Resorts operates, including South Lake Tahoe.

"It is our hope that these grants will help improve access to much-needed services around mental health and substance abuse and reduce the stigma and misunderstanding around these issues to encourage more people to get the help they need," Katz said in a press release. "It is our privilege to be able to support so many outstanding organizations and meaningful programs already in place across our local communities in Colorado, Utah, Tahoe, British Columbia, Vermont and New Hampshire."

This donation will provide year-round counseling and case management. A substance use disorder support group in the South Lake Tahoe Warm Room is also offered. After the Warm Room closes in the spring, counseling and case management will continue along with the organization's street outreach program.

"Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is incredibly grateful for this support from Rob Katz and Elana Amsterdam. By investing in mental health services, we will improve client well-being and help remove barriers to obtaining housing."

The Warm Room is an overnight emergency winter shelter in its fourth winter of operation. Since 2015 the Warm Room has been open for over 440 nights and provided over 9200 shelter bed nights to people experiencing homelessness in our area.

This year, the Warm Room will close April 13.

Donations supporting the Warm Room can be made to Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and mailed to P.O. Box 13514, South Lake Tahoe, California 96151.

Donations can also be made at tahoehomeless.org. Donations of clothing, blankets, toiletries and other necessities for our guests are also accepted at the Warm Room. Contact Susie Stich at susie@tahoehomeless.org or 530-600-2822 to schedule a drop-off.