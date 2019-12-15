Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless to open Warm Room on Monday

The Warm Room provides overnight shelter during harsh winter months.

Claire Cudahy / Tribune file photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless will open the Warm Room next week pending completion of a final city inspection.

The Warm Room will open for a fifth season at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at 989 Third Street in South Lake Tahoe

During the winter, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless provides overnight refuge from the elements at the Warm Room.

The Warm Room provides a safe and warm environment for adult men and women who are experiencing homelessness.

The Warm Room is a safety net, providing reprieve for people in crisis. Guests find food and shelter, where they also meet with social workers and case managers to connect to local resources, find employment, obtain long-term housing, and schedule appointments for medical and mental health services.

In addition to the Warm Room, staff are available year-round to perform outreach, case management and coordinated entry to ensure that all people experiencing a housing crisis have fair and equal access and are quickly identified, assessed, referred, and connected to housing and assistance based on their strengths and needs.

Donations are welcomed to aid in the funding of the Warm Room and year-round outreach and case management.

Checks can be made payable to “Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless” and mailed to P.O. Box 13514, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151.

Donations are tax deductible using the tax ID No. 47-4825924 501 (c) (3).

Donations can also be made at tahoehomeless.org.