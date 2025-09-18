Tahoe Community Foundation awards community impact grants

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV – Tahoe Community Foundation announced the recipients of its 2025 Community Impact Grants, a cornerstone of its commitment to strengthening the Lake Tahoe region. These grants support a diverse array of nonprofit organizations whose work uplifts local communities through innovation, compassion, and resilience.

The Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grants allow nonprofit organizations to request the support they need to better serve the region through an application process. The grants are determined by the Community Impact Committee (CIC), composed of volunteers from the community, who review each grant proposal and reward the most impactful opportunities. Summaries of each grant are also provided to the Community Foundation’s Donor Advised Fund holders, inviting them to co-invest in the Community Impact Grants, expanding collective support, and awarding over $300,000 to the greatest needs in the region.

Through the grant application process in 2025, the Community Foundation identified clear and pressing themes in the Tahoe region: the need for greater support in mental health services and expanded after-school programs. By observing the priorities expressed by local nonprofits and community partners, the Community Foundation was able to direct funding to address these critical areas, ensuring resources reached both North and South Lake Tahoe. These grants are helping to strengthen access to mental health support and expanding opportunities for youth enrichment while offering support to working parents to build a healthy and resilient community across the entire region.

“In awarding these grants each year, we’re able to respond directly to the most pressing challenges facing our community,” said Laura Roche, Programs Director at Tahoe Community Foundation. “The applications we receive offer a window into the greatest needs across our region—needs that affect individuals and families every day. This year, we noticed powerful themes emerge, and we were proud to address them through meaningful support that helps ensure the Tahoe region remains strong and thriving.”

The 2025 Community Impact Grantees are:

Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe

Boys and Girls Club North Lake Tahoe

Bread and Broth

Classical Tahoe

Encompass Youth

Incline Education Fund

League to Save Lake Tahoe

National Forest Foundation

Pet Network Humane Society

Send It Foundation

Sierra State Parks Foundation

SOS Outreach

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center

Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids

Tahoe’s Connection for Families

Tahoe Family Solutions

Tahoe Food Hub

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Tahoe Truckee School of Music

Tahoe Youth and Family Services

Vista Rise Collective (formerly Live Violence Free)

To learn more about Tahoe Community Foundation and to see full descriptions of grants awarded in 2025, visit http://www.TahoeCF.org .