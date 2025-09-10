Tahoe Community Foundation grant supports Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In August, Bread & Broth was awarded a Community Impact Grant from Tahoe Community Foundation (formerly Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation) in partnership with a co-investment grant from the Gap Fund, a donor-advised fund held at the Community Foundation. This funding will provide financial resources to continue the organization’s efforts to respond to the food insecurity in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. This $28,000 grant will support two of the organization’s programs, the “Green Goal” Initiative and the B&B 4 Kids/Tots Weekend Food Bag Program. Bread & Broth is an all-volunteer organization; all grant monies will be used to purchase food for program recipients.

$14,000 of the grant will support the “Green Goal” Initiative. Each week at B&B’s Monday Meals, dinner guests not only enjoy a hot, nutritious meal, but they receive bags of donated food items such as breads and pastries, meat, canned goods, staples, and desserts to take home. In 2016, Bread & Broth instituted the “Green Goal” Initiative to ensure that each guest also takes home fresh produce and dairy products. Individuals and families are able to take home 12-18 fresh vegetables and fruits and butter, eggs, and milk. These items are purchased by Bread & Broth; Tahoe Community Foundation grant money will be used to support almost two months of these fresh, nutritious food items.

The remaining $14,000 of grant funds will be used to purchase healthy kid-friendly food for the B&B 4 Kids/Tots Weekend Food Bag program. The weekend bags contain seven single-serving, nutritious meals which include such items such as canned meat, fortified milk, shelf stable cheese and yogurt, protein rich single serving meals, cereal, peanut butter, fresh fruit and vegetables, and snacks to supplement weekend nutrition. The food bags are distributed weekly throughout the school year to children in Lake Tahoe’s Unified School District pre-K through 12th grade, as well as at seven local childcare centers and facilities serving low-income families. With B&B’s “Push for Protein” Initiative, more protein-rich items are included in these weekend bags.

This grant will allow Bread & Broth to purchase healthy food that will potentially touch the lives of approximately 425 women, men, and children weekly who are dealing with food insecurity. As Bread & Broth Director Carol Gerard explains, “The Tahoe Community Foundation Grant will provide weeks of nourishment for the many food vulnerable residents of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. Bread & Broth is so appreciative of the continued partnership with the Foundation as the need for our services continues to grow.”

Bread & Broth is grateful to the Tahoe Community Foundation for their support of the organization’s efforts to ensure that individuals in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community have access to nutritious food. Tahoe Community Foundation is a pillar in the community, serving to create meaningful and lasting impact, and to Elevate Generosity in Tahoe and beyond.

For more information, please contact http://www.TahoeCF.org .