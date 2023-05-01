Tahoe Conservancy announces seasonal dog closure at Upper Truckee Marsh
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Starting Monday, the California Tahoe Conservancy is closing the Upper Truckee Marsh to dogs.
This annual seasonal closure protects birds and other wildlife during the breeding season. People must keep dogs away from the sensitive marsh habitat through July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, people may resume bringing leashed dogs within the closed areas of the marsh.
Conservancy land along the west bank of the Upper Truckee River and north of Venice Drive remains open for year-round access to leashed dogs. A fully accessible trail leads from the end of Venice Drive to Lake Tahoe.
Conservancy staff and California Highway Patrol officers monitor these areas for compliance.
The Conservancy manages 600 acres at the Upper Truckee Marsh, one of the largest remaining marshes in the Sierra Nevada, for the protection and enhancement of wildlife habitat and water quality.
