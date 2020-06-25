Tahoe Conservancy awards $425k to help plan 56-acre downtown improvements

A map of the 56-acre site in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Thursday awarded a $425,000 grant to the city of South Lake Tahoe to help plan the future of the 56-acre site, a South Shore hub of civic and recreation activity across U.S. Highway 50 from Lakeview Commons.

“The 56-Acre site is already a vibrant gathering place for community members and visitors alike, and it has the potential to be so much more,” said city councilmember and Conservancy board member Tamara Wallace.

The Conservancy’s grant builds upon its $6 million investment in 2010 to partner with the city and county to construct Lakeview Commons, the city’s premier local gathering area.

The grant awarded Thursday will provide funding for the city to partner with the county and the local community to complete a master plan for the remaining areas of the 56-acre site. The site includes Campground by the Lake, a recreation center, ice arena, library and senior facilities. Future plans could include a new government center, a new recreation center, an outdoor music amphitheater and additional lakefront improvements.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build on the important collaborative work done in the mid-2000s by the city, El Dorado County and the Conservancy,” said El Dorado Supervisor and Conservancy Board Chair Sue Novasel.

The Conservancy board also awarded a combined $900,000 in grants to improve lakefront public access and recreation. These included:

$650,000 to California State Parks to relocate and rebuild the pier at Kings Beach State Recreation Area;

$150,000 to the Sierra Business Council for outreach and education to paddlers using the Lake Tahoe Water Trail; and

$100,000 to State Parks to improve the Rubicon Trail and facilities near Vikingsholm at Emerald Bay State Park.

The Board also approved $676,000 for three grants to California State Parks, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, and the Great Basin Institute to help reduce carbon emissions from forest restoration efforts.

The grants will fund the transport of woody biomass from forest thinning projects for bioenergy, wood products, home-heating fuelwood, and other uses.