Tahoe Conservancy completes demolition for former Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Demolition of the former Motel 6 is complete, announced the California Tahoe Conservancy, making way for future environmental restoration and public access improvements.

In cooperation with the California Department of General Services (DGS) and its contractor, Clauss Construction, the Conservancy has removed two former motel buildings, a vacant restaurant building, a swimming pool, and the surrounding parking areas from parts of the Conservancy’s Upper Truckee Marsh South property that historically provided important wetland habitat.

“Removing the aging development from this extraordinarily important area is a milestone everyone who cares about Tahoe can celebrate,” said Jason Vasques, Executive Director for the Conservancy. “Our thanks again to our funding and project partners who helped make this milestone a success.”

Upper Truckee Marsh South property post demolition. Provided / CTC

The Upper Truckee Marsh South property was one of the most consequential environmental acquisitions in years for the Lake Tahoe Basin. The Conservancy joined with partners to acquire the property in 2024, providing the opportunity to remove development from four acres of ecologically valuable floodplain along the Upper Truckee River and protect 25 acres of existing wetlands.

All former buildings, building slabs and footings, and paved parking areas are gone from the site, with much of the waste material being recycled. With the old development removed, the contractor has graded and stabilized disturbed soils to prevent storm water runoff. After being fenced off to protect public safety, the area is now open to the public. The Conservancy will manage the area similar to its other public open space lots while planning continues for the future of the site.

The Upper Truckee Marsh South property covers 31 total acres along the Upper Truckee River. The Conservancy is preserving the mountain meadow and wetlands that surround the former motel site, and will soon resume engaging the public on a future project to restore wetland habitat and enhance recreation and public access. The vacant motel and restaurant buildings sat on eight feet of fill. The Conservancy is considering options to remove the fill as it plans the future of the property. Visit tahoe.ca.gov/upper-truckee-marsh-south for more details.

The Conservancy appreciates the timely efforts by DGS and Clauss Construction to implement the demolition at this site, which had significant importance to the community given its prominent and central location within the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Funding partners for the property acquisition and demolition included the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tahoe Fund, League to Save Lake Tahoe, and the Conservancy.

Removing development from environmentally sensitive lands is a key goal of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program . The Conservancy has been removing aging development from impaired meadows and wetlands since the 1990s.

This land is part of the homeland of the waší∙šiw (Washoe people—the people from here). The waší∙šiw are the aboriginal stewards of the land in and around the Lake Tahoe Basin. As a sovereign nation, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, as it is known today, continues to advocate for the protection and preservation of waší∙šiw ɁítdeɁ (the Washoe people’s homelands).