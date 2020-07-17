Tahoe Conservancy names Freeman acting executive director

Jane Freeman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy announced Thursday, July 16, that Jane Freeman has been appointed acting executive director as part of a leadership transition related to the State of California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled that Jane has agreed to lead the Conservancy during this challenging time,” said Conservancy Board Chair and El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel in a press release. “She brings a wealth of talent and experience to the position.”

Freeman takes over the agency’s leadership for the next six to nine months from Conservancy Executive Director Patrick Wright while he assumes the role of interim director of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s forest management task force. The appointment follows Task Force Director Jennifer Montgomery’s decision to serve during this period with California Connected, the state’s new contact-tracing program and public awareness campaign to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Freeman has served as the Conservancy’s deputy director for 5 years. She previously held positions as the USDA Forest Service Liaison to the state of Nevada and as the special legislation program manager for the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada State Office.

Freeman also served as interagency policy specialist with the National Marine Fisheries Service, held a number of leadership positions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, including Lake Tahoe Basin coordinator, and was a legislative assistant with the National Association of State Foresters.

Freeman holds a master’s degree from the Yale School of the Environment.

She will oversee management of the Conservancy’s more than 4,700 properties and a broad range of conservation, forest health, recreation, and sustainable development programs and projects.

The Conservancy recently broke ground on an $11.5 million project to restore the Upper Truckee River Marsh, the largest restoration project in Tahoe’s history.