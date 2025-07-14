Tahoe Conservancy set to demolish former Motel 6, make way for restoration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif —This month, the California Tahoe Conservancy, in cooperation with the California Department of General Services, will begin demolishing the former Motel 6 on the Conservancy’s Upper Truckee Marsh South property in South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s thrilling to be taking this next step in removing aging development from this site, something that we and our partners have looked forward to for many years,” said Jason Vasques, Executive Director for the Conservancy. “We’re grateful to all our funding and project partners who have helped us get to this point.”

The Upper Truckee Marsh South property was one of the most consequential environmental acquisitions in years for the Lake Tahoe Basin. In joining with partners to acquire the property in 2024, the Conservancy gained the opportunity to remove development from ecologically valuable floodplain along the Upper Truckee River.

An aerial view of the Motel 6 buildings that will be demolished this month. Provided / CTC

Demolition will begin this month. Contractors will first remove hazardous building materials, following state standards and best practices to protect public health. With hazardous materials removed, contractors will demolish and remove the vacant restaurant and hotel buildings. Next they will remove building slabs and footings and paved parking areas. Last, they will grade and stabilize disturbed soils to prevent storm water runoff.

Throughout demolition, contractors will separate as much of the waste material as possible for reuse or recycling. The Conservancy expects work to continue through the summer and into fall.

Funding partners for the property acquisition and demolition include the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tahoe Fund, League to Save Lake Tahoe, and the Conservancy.

“We are thrilled to see the demolition phase of this project begin,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Congratulations to the Tahoe Conservancy and a huge thank you to the Tahoe Fund donors who stepped up to help provide funding for this critical step in transforming this land back to a functioning watershed to benefit the Lake’s clarity and the local wildlife.”

Removing development from environmentally sensitive lands is a central goal of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program. The Conservancy has been removing aging development from impaired meadows and wetlands since the 1990s.

After demolition, the Conservancy will retire or transfer the property’s development rights and coverage for future use on town center redevelopment. By transferring development rights, and sometimes providing land that is capable of development, the Conservancy has also supported affordable housing projects like South Lake Tahoe’s Sugar Pine Village.

The Conservancy has preserved the mountain meadow and wetlands that surround the former motel site, and has begun engaging the public on future wetland habitat restoration and enhanced recreation and access. The vacant motel and restaurant buildings sit on eight feet of fill. The Conservancy is exploring options to remove the fill as it plans the future restoration project. Visit tahoe.ca.gov/upper-truckee-marsh-south for more details.