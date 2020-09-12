Tahoe Conservancy temporarily closes land in South Lake Tahoe

The map of the closure at Upper Truckee Marsh.

Tahoe Conservancy Temporarily Closes Some Conservancy Lands to Protect Public Safety

The California Tahoe Conservancy has temporarily closed multiple high-use properties to protect public safety.

Temporary site closures include Van Sickle Bi-State Park (includes both California and Nevada sides of the park), Upper Truckee Marsh (except for Cove East area, accessed by Venice Drive), Eagle Rock and land at Elks Club Road.

The Conservancy is closuring land to complement similar temporary closures of national forest lands to protect the public and firefighters during this time of unprecedented and historic fire conditions.

The Conservancy said it continues to coordinate with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and other basin partners to evaluate the public safety risk and will update its land closures as necessary.

The Conservancy encourages all members of the public to use caution and common sense to help avoid sparking a wildfire and to avoid recreating on any public lands from which a wildfire evacuation would be challenging.