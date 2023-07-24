Tahoe Conservancy to remediate lead paint at Van Sickle Barn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—This week, the California Tahoe Conservancy will begin remediating lead paint on the historic barn at Van Sickle Bi-State Park. The park will remain open during the work, which the Conservancy expects to last two weeks, but parking will be limited on the California side of the park and the work area immediately around the barn will be closed off.

The Conservancy will remove hazards associated with lead-containing paint on the barn, while maintaining the 1860s-era barn’s historical integrity. To ensure compliance with standards to protect public health and ensure historic preservation, the Conservancy partnered with the California Department of General Services to plan the work.

The Conservancy will remove hazards associated with lead-containing paint on the barn, while maintaining the 1860s-era barn’s historical integrity. Provided

The Conservancy will scrape and remove loose paint, remove any dry rot from the barn siding, and encapsulate any remaining lead-based paint with a special primer before repainting the barn.

Some of the parking area on the California side of the park, near the barn, will be closed during remediation. All other areas of the park will remain open, including restrooms. The Conservancy asks the public to respect parking and other closures while work is underway.

The Conservancy co-manages the 725-acre Van Sickle Bi-State Park with Nevada State Parks. The park offers hiking trails and picnic areas, along with the historic Van Sickle ranch barn and cabins.

Visit the Conservancy’s website for more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park.