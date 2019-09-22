Tahoe Conservancy to restore former campground site along Lake Tahoe’s largest tributary

The Upper Truckee River at Tahoe Pines.

Provided

MEYERS, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy restarted restoration of the former Tahoe Pines Campground in Meyers, California and has closed the area during construction.

Rehabilitating the riverfront site is a key step to restoring lands along Lake Tahoe’s largest tributary, the Upper Truckee River, said the Conservancy in a press release.

“Restoring the Tahoe Pines site is an important step toward improving water quality in the Upper Truckee River and Lake Tahoe.” said El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel, a Conservancy board member. “Looking ahead, the coming public access improvements will be a great resource for visitors and the community.”

The Conservancy acquired the Tahoe Pines Campground property in 2007.

The campground, which hugged the west bank of the river, had suffered frequent damage from flooding during years with high river flows.

The Upper Truckee River collects runoff from a third of the Lake Tahoe Basin and supports one of the largest wetlands in the Sierra Nevada.

Historical logging, grazing, and urban development have degraded the river, said the release.

Along with the 8.1-acre Tahoe Pines property, the Conservancy and its partner agencies and organizations have now protected most of the lower 9 miles of the river.

In the coming weeks, the Conservancy will remove the defunct campground’s well, concrete walls, steel piping and pavement. Crews will also remove dead trees and plant willow and alder poles to improve wildlife habitat and stabilize the river banks.

Work begun this fall will continue in spring and summer 2020, when the Conservancy plans to reconstruct the parking area and build a pathway, pedestrian bridge, and stream overlook pad that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The campground restoration project will help prevent soil from eroding into the river, enhance wildlife and native fish habitat, and make it easier for people to access the property to enjoy the river.

The Conservancy closed the site, Monday, Sept. 16, to ensure public safety. Vehicle access will remain closed for the winter following construction.

The Conservancy will also announce periodic construction closures in summer and fall of 2020.

Crews from the California Conservation Corps, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, and contractors will conduct the restoration work this fall.