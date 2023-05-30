Tahoe Corvette Club makes donation in commemoration of Armed Forces Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Corvette Club on Saturday, May 20, made a $500 donation to the Veterans Guest House in Reno in commemoration of Armed Forces Day.
The Veterans Guest House provides free lodging and meals to any veteran or their spouse undergoing treatment at any medical facility in the Reno-Tahoe area.
