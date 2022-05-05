Tahoe couple sells Hawaii estate for $26.5 million

The Pono Kai’a Estate in Maui recently sold for $26,490,700.

Provided/Travis Rowan/Living Maui Media

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe couple has made a big splash across the Pacific Ocean by selling their home in Hawaii for the highest price this year.

Incline Village residents Robert and Janice Davidson sold their Pono Kai’a Estate in Maui for $26,490,700 making it the island’s highest residential home sale of 2022, officials announced this week.

The estate features about 10,500-square-feet of living space, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three kitchens, along with a separate pool house with room for guests, and a caretaker’s quarters.

The estate features about 10,500-square-feet of living space, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three kitchens, along with a separate pool house with room for guests, and a caretaker's quarters.

Provided/Travis Rowan/Living Maui Media

“This property is the pinnacle of Maui living, with extraordinary views of Haleakala, the turquoise blue water of Ahihi Bay, the islands of Kahoolawe and Molokini from every vantage point, while also offering complete privacy,” said listing agent Mark Waite, owner and principal broker of Beachology.

Other features include a hotel-sized pool, outdoor theater, 6-car garage, an extensive rooftop entertainment deck, expansive terraces and grounds to enjoy.

One of Maui’s most exclusive estates, Pono Kai’a is located just minutes from Discovery’s Makena Golf & Beach Club and the Wailea resorts.

The Davidsons owned Davidson & Associates and are known for developing games like Math Blaster and Reading Blaster among the many philanthropic efforts.

Source: The Privus Group PR