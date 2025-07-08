Tahoe Cruises celebrates the Grand Relaunch of Safari Rose Yacht

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Cruises, the region’s premier boat tour company since 1979, announced the highly anticipated relaunch of its most iconic vessel—the Safari Rose. With a legacy of excellence and luxury cruising on Lake Tahoe, this elegant yacht returns to the water after an extensive renovation, ready to deliver an elevated experience to both returning guests and first-time visitors.

For over 45 years, Tahoe Cruises, located in the Ski Run Marina, has been a staple of the South Shore, offering unforgettable sightseeing tours, private charters, weddings, and sunset sails. Voted Best Boat Cruise on Lake Tahoe eight years in a row, the company is known for its exceptional service, captivating narration from experienced U.S. Coast Guard Captains, and its roster of high-profile guests that includes California governors, executives from Apple and Google, and celebrities like Howie Mandel and Steph Curry.

The Safari Rose was refurbished. Provided/ Tahoe Cruises

With the successful addition of The Spirit of Tahoe, a larger-capacity vessel now serving daily public tours, Tahoe Cruises turned its attention to The Safari Rose—restoring her for a new era of premium specialty cruises and private events.

“The Safari Rose holds a special place in our company’s history,” says the Operations Manager of Tahoe Cruises. “She’s not just a tour boat—she’s a Lake Tahoe icon. This renovation allowed us to modernize her engine system with quieter, more efficient technology, while preserving the character and charm our guests have loved for years.”

The renovation was no small feat. Sourcing materials for a vintage yacht of this caliber proved challenging, and Lake Tahoe’s unpredictable weather presented logistical hurdles throughout the process.

“We brought in experts from around the country to ensure every aspect of the restoration met the highest standards,” the Operations Manager explains. “The result is a safer, more efficient, and more luxurious Safari Rose that’s ready to serve our guests for decades to come.”

With the relaunch, Tahoe Cruises is shifting the Safari Rose’s focus to premium offerings, including:

Wine tasting cruises

Exclusive sightseeing routes beyond Emerald Bay

Private charters and special event hosting

Luxury small-group experiences

One standout feature: The Safari Rose is the only yacht on Lake Tahoe with onboard staterooms, allowing guests to enjoy a true luxury yachting atmosphere—something unmatched on the lake.

“This is our opportunity to deliver something unique and unforgettable,” says the Operations Manager. “With the Spirit of Tahoe handling our daily tours, the Safari Rose is now our flagship for upscale, intimate, and customized lake experiences.”

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply want to explore Lake Tahoe in style, the newly relaunched Safari Rose offers a one-of-a-kind setting that captures the magic of the lake—and the legacy of Tahoe Cruises.

Visit us online http://www.TahoeCruises.com , or come by our ticket booth located at 900 Ski Run in the Ski Run Marina in South Lake Tahoe.