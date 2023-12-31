Tahoe Daily Tribune’s year in review

The dam in Tahoe City receives a rapid influx of water from the ongoing storms.

Provided/Tahoe City Downtown Association

With the lackluster winter Tahoe has been experiencing so far, it’s easy to forget the massive amount of snow we started 2023 with. For the first few months of the year, snow was all anyone could talk about.

Summer started late but once it hit, it seemed to fly by, especially since there were no huge fires in the area for the first time in many years.

Weather is always a hot topic of conversation in the basin, but there were plenty of other news stories that caught the public’s interest. From businesses closing, to new businesses opening; from developments in housing to scientific progress, here are some of the top read stories of 2023.

January

Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall.

Only 30 days ago, Lake Tahoe’s lake level was at 6,222.56 feet. About a month later, the lake is currently now at 6,224.02 feet, and still quickly rising. This rapid rise in lake level is credited to the ongoing winter storms, bringing Tahoe above its natural rim.

According to the U.S. Water Master’s Office, Lake Tahoe rang in the new year strong, receiving a 0.43-foot rise on Jan. 1 alone, ranking seventh overall in the period of record for single-day lake level rise. When analyzing Tahoe’s low point just 30 days ago and comparing to current conditions, the influx of water is substantial.

Read the full article at https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/above-the-rim-ongoing-winter-storms-lead-to-rapid-rise-for-lake-tahoe/

February

‘Life threatening situation’: Blizzard warning issued for Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Gas up the snowblowers, get bundled up and batten down the hatches, a major winter storm is headed to Truckee-Tahoe that officials are calling a “life threatening situation.”

Officials are advising against traveling in the Sierra and suggests staying indoors and riding out a major multi-day winter storm poised to slam into the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and lasts through 4 a.m. Wednesday for heavy snow and strong winds.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/life-threatening-situation-blizzard-warning-issued-for-lake-tahoe/

March –

Flipping out: Lake Tahoe fully mixes for first time since 2018-19

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It might not look like it but Lake Tahoe is going through some changes. The lake is flipping for the first time since the winter of 2018-19.

What does that mean? It means it fully mixed vertically from top to bottom.

The full mixing started on Feb. 27 or 28 and while it’s an annual event in shallower lakes, with Tahoe’s 1,640-foot depth, it’s a less common occurrence.

How do we know it flipped? UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center researchers are on the lake every week sampling the water quality, the phytoplankton, and the overall health. Researchers also maintain instruments in the lake, which take measurements every few minutes.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/flipping-out-lake-tahoe-fully-mixes-for-first-time-since-2018-19/

April

Raley’s at Heavenly Village will not reopen

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Raley’s at Heavenly Village will not be reopening due to the collapse of the roof, in light of the nearing expiration of the lease.

The Tribune received the following statement from Chelsea Minor, Executive Director, Community Impact & Public Affairs at The Raley’s Companies.

“We previously shared that the lease for the Raley’s store adjacent to Heavenly Village 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard expires on June 30, 2023 and that Raley’s was unable to come to an agreement with the landlord to extend after offering several collaborative solutions.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/raleys-at-heavenly-village-will-not-reopen/

May

South Tahoe man creates sustainable outdoor gear company after ‘chilling experience’ in backcountry

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nature’s Keeper was founded by South Lake Tahoe’s Zain Ali in the summer of 2021 and has since been making handmade, sustainable outdoor gear for snowboarders and skiers.

The company produces items such as custom made backcountry packs and bike bags among other gear and hats, hoodies, and shirts, all made of recovered old gear.

According to the retail site the Nature’s Keeper brand is Influenced by the culture of the Bay Area and the creativity of brands like Volcom, Electric and World Industries.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/south-tahoe-man-creates-sustainable-outdoor-gear-company-after-chilling-experience-in-backcountry/#:~:text=Zain%20Ali%2C%20founder%20of%20Nature’s%20Keeper.&text=%E2%80%94%20Nature’s%20Keeper%20was%20founded%20by,gear%20for%20snowboarders%20and%20skiers.

June

New South Lake Tahoe restaurant, The Woods, celebrating grand opening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Just in time for the bustling summer activity that frequents the Al Tahoe neighborhood, the Harrison Avenue strip is welcoming a new restaurant to the block: The Woods. Founded by born and raised South Lake Tahoe locals Dillon and Connor McKeen, the brothers have been proactively working towards remodeling and revamping the two-story structure where Pick 6 once was.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring The Woods to the South Lake Tahoe community,” Connor said. “We believe that our food and cocktail menu will make us really stand out.”

Upon acquiring and breaking ground on transforming the restaurant, the McKeen brothers were initially inspired to create a “local hub” for the South Lake Tahoe community of locals to enjoy.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/new-south-lake-tahoe-restaurant-the-woods-celebrating-grand-opening/

July

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit advises caution, avoid projects at Kiva and Baldwin beach

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of US Forest service has advised caution in areas around Kiva and Baldwin beaches while noxious weed abatement protocols are in place.

Underwater mats are held in place by a rebar structure to smother the new growth and kill unwanted invasive weed species.

“We recommend that people and pets stay out of the water in the project area and away from the mats and rebar stakes,” LTBM said in a social media post.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/lake-tahoe-basin-management-unit-advises-caution-avoid-projects-at-kiva-and-baldwin-beach/

August

Hurricane Hillary sends tropical storm to Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, Calif./Nev. – As Hurricane Hillary picks up pace on her path to the South Western states the Reno National Weather Service warns those in the area of Washoe County, Nev. to seek shelter in a sturdy structure and to be aware of 40MPH winds and pea size hail.

Tyler Salas Meteorologist with the Reno National Weather Service told the Tribune “The afternoon thunderstorms, rain and lightning are typical for this past week in the region”.

The Tahoe Basin, Reno and Carson City the periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday through Tuesday with the majority of the impact from the inbound hurricane being felt early Sunday afternoon.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/hurricane-hillary-sends-tropical-storm-to-tahoe/

September

Concept for Cal-Neva revealed with hopes to open by 2026

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev.— Conceptual designs for the revitalization of the historic Cal-Neva Resort were revealed at Bowl Incline Thursday, Sept. 7, with many excited to see the worn down property receive a new breath of life.

The property was purchased by real estate investment, development and management firm, McWhinney, in April 2023. At the self-paced presentation of preliminary design and concept ideas, guests were able to hear from representatives about the plans for the site.

“2026 will be the 100 year anniversary of the opening of the Cal-Neva,” said Cal-Neva representative Jason Newcomer. “So we are working really hard to try and open in 2026.”

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/concept-for-cal-neva-revealed-with-hopes-to-open-by-2026/

October

Woman paddles the shore of Lake Tahoe in less than a day

It was still dark by mile 46. The temperature had dipped below 40, causing the lake to steam up around Kate Sawant’s narrow kayak. It was a quiet moment with what looked like “smoke across the lake” when Sawant says she “dug deep” to finish her mission.

The objective — paddle all the way around the Lake Tahoe in one push.

The stopwatch froze at 19 hours and 19 minutes when the exhausted athlete maneuvered her blistered hands over her cold wet paddle. It was the final push that brought her back to where she started the day before. She had stayed within 1,000 feet of the shoreline, successfully circumnavigating the 64 miles around the lake on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/woman-paddles-the-shore-of-lake-tahoe-in-less-than-a-day/

November

Tahoe scientists join rolling strike, asking Newsom to back his talk

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It was a brisk cold morning, evidenced by the breath seen from the chanting strikers. Many were outfitted in beanies and gloves, holding signs on Lake Tahoe Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2023.

Honks from passing cards would ignite praise and a rapidly ringing cowbell from the protestors, as the cars acknowledges their hand-written sign that said “Honk if you value clean water.”

Scientists from many agencies, including the Lake Tahoe Regional Water Control Board, California Tahoe Conservancy, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Cal Fire joined a three day rolling strike that started in Sacramento on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/tahoe-scientists-join-rolling-strike-asking-newsom-to-back-his-talk/

December

Lake Tahoe pro hockey team announces name

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over 1,000 names were submitted by the community—from the Tahoe Tessies to the Bear Claws—for the Lake Tahoe pro hockey team, and team managers say the official name was a inspired by many of those ideas.

After much anticipation, the team will take the ice as the Tahoe Knight Monsters come next October.

The organization made the announcement at their name and logo unveil event Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023, where organizers reported 1,500 people bustling around the stadium floor awaiting the name.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/lake-tahoe-pro-hockey-team-announces-name/

What did our reporter like writing –

MJ – Veteran, woman owned gifting company makes impact on tight-knit community

Miranda “MJ” Jacobson

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — There’s something special about Incline Village that brings people from all walks of life here to start something new.

For owners of Tahoe Gifting Co., graphic designer Darya Shahvaran and veteran Matthew Rautio, the small and beautiful community seemed like the perfect place to place roots in 2020 after trying to find a place to live here for a few years.

While it was not their intention to start a business, the idea arose after the duo put together a special thank you basket for their real estate agent, who was blown away by the incredible quality and thoughtfulness.

From MJ – I loved learning about this business and following along to see how they’ve continued to grow in the community.

Katelyn – Woman paddles the shore of Lake Tahoe in less than a day

It was still dark by mile 46. The temperature had dipped below 40, causing the lake to steam up around Kate Sawant’s narrow kayak. It was a quiet moment with what looked like “smoke across the lake” when Sawant says she “dug deep” to finish her mission.

The objective — paddle all the way around the Lake Tahoe in one push.

The stopwatch froze at 19 hours and 19 minutes when the exhausted athlete maneuvered her blistered hands over her cold wet paddle. It was the final push that brought her back to where she started the day before. She had stayed within 1,000 feet of the shoreline, successfully circumnavigating the 64 miles around the lake on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Read the full article here – https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/woman-paddles-the-shore-of-lake-tahoe-in-less-than-a-day/

Katelyn Welsh

From Katelyn – I enjoy any form of news writing, from strikes to environmental reports, but it’s not often I get to report on someone’s story about struggle and triumph, especially ones with riveting details like Kate Sawant’s less than 24-hour kayak journey around the circumference of Lake Tahoe. It’s these stories that fuel my passion for storytelling. Kate’s story was also one I could personally relate to, often being meek about my own accomplishments, I was inspired by Kate’s courage in making her story known. Although Kate was on the water most of the time by herself, I wanted to tell the story in way that put the reader in the kayak with her. I really enjoyed constructing that journey for the reader. I feel a big responsibility when someone entrusts their story to me and I always want to get it right. The feedback from Kate let me know I succeeded and that was the cherry on top.