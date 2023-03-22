Tahoe DAR to hold free beginners genealogy workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a free Beginners Genealogy Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the South Lake Tahoe Library.
This workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about their family history and genealogy. Daughters of the American Revolution, a national organization dedicated to historical preservation, education and patriotism, is excited to offer this workshop to members of the local community.
The workshop will cover topics such as how to begin researching family history, how to access and use genealogy resources, and how to organize research.
Seating for the workshop is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
To register or for more information, contact Rosemary Manning at rosemary.manning@laketahoe.californiadar.org
