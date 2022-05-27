Tahoe destination stewardship partnership to host online workshops in English, Spanish

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region is invited to join an upcoming online visioning workshop to help create the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan.

The virtual session is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9 and will round out a series of in-person workshops earlier this month that drew nearly 140 attendees, said a press release from the Center for Responsible Travel.

Another virtual workshop will be held in Spanish from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., June 10, to gather additional input from the Spanish-speaking community. Links to register for both workshops can be found at StewardshipTahoe.org .

More information about the yearlong planning process is available at StewardshipTahoe.org. All with a stake in the greater Tahoe region’s future – including full- and part-time residents, business operators, frontline workers, outdoor recreationists, and others – are encouraged to participate.

A wide-ranging partnership is leading the plan that includes local visitor authorities, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, local governments, and nonprofits representing a region of two-states, six-counties, and one city.

An initial group of 13 organizations have coalesced around a clear vision: “Lake Tahoe’s communities and economy are rooted in recreation and tourism, touching the lives of all who work, live, and play here. The region is coming together to create a shared destination stewardship plan that will balance the needs of the environment, businesses, visitors, and local communities. This new shared strategy will inspire all to take care of Tahoe.”

An experienced consulting team is helping develop the plan including the Center for Responsible Travel, Better Destinations, and the Travel Foundation. The team also includes South Lake Tahoe-based research firm SMG Consulting and Civitas Advisors specializing in sustainable funding solutions.

All are encouraged to sign up for the project’s newsletter to receive updates about planning outcomes and future opportunities to participate in a resident survey and future visioning workshops. The plan is targeted for completion in early 2023. Questions may be directed to the planning team at tahoe@responsibletravel.org .

Source: Center for Responsible Travel