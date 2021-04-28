Tahoe Douglas Elks award fire protection district personnel
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge honored firefighters from the East Fork Fire Protection District and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District on Saturday, April 24.
This has been an annual event for years but because of the pandemic it was not held in 2020. This year the firefighters were provided with a traditional Basque dinner prepared by the members of the lodge.
The lodge presents awards to local fire organization personnel and recipients are chosen by their peers for the following categories: Firefighter / Paramedic of the Year, Fire Officer of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
This was the first year that Tahoe Douglas Fire was asked to participate.
John Bellona, chairperson of the program, says he hopes to include other fire organizations next year that provide services for Douglas County and the Tahoe Basin.
Tom Hein of East Fork Fire was Volunteer of The Year, Sam Watts of East Fork Fire was Firefighter / Paramedic of the Year, Captain Mark Norwood was named Fire Officer of the Year.
