Tahoe Douglas Elks deliver holiday baskets

The Tahoe Douglas Elks on Saturday, Dec. 14, assembled and delivered annual baskets to 16 senior citizens in Douglas County and five seniors in South Lake Tahoe which included food, toiletries, blankets, homemade booties, homemade goodies, playing cards and calendars. Tahoe Douglas Elks wants to thank all the Elks for their donations to the Food Pantry and donations of funds from Raleys, John Scott Statefarm, Dream Center, Carson Valley Quilt Guild, Pat Hamilton, Gloria Darrington and Carson Valley Inn.

