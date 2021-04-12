Tahoe Douglas Elks donate dictionaries to 3rd graders
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge on Friday, March 26, donated over 650 dictionaries to third graders in Douglas County, South Lake Tahoe and the Antelope Valley school in Colveille, Calif.
All donations came from lodge members.
