Tahoe Douglas Elks donates $1,000 from Crab Feed
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Elks on Friday, March 17, presented a $1,000 Check to the Douglas High School ROTC.
The donations were from the group’s annual Crab Feed held on Feb. 25 where about 200 participated in the event.
Cadets presented flag colors, helped serve dinner and clean up.
The money will be used to help with uniforms and other events the group attends.
