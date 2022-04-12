Tahoe Douglas Elks honor local firefighters at banquet
The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 held a Firefighter Appreciation Banquet on Saturday, April 9. This year four local fire departments were invited — Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and the East Fork Fire Protection District.
Attendees were served a traditional Basque dinner that included cabbage soup, focaccia, salad, beans with Spanish chorizo, French fries, garlic fried chicken and Gâteau Basque for dessert. Over 100 people attended this event to honor these first responders. The lodge has been holding a small Firefighter Appreciation Banquet for years only inviting East Fork Fire Protection District.
The new chairperson for the event invited the three fire departments from the Lake Tahoe Basin that were once served by South Lake Tahoe Lodge #2094 prior to them combining with #2670. Each organization chose a Firefighter of the Year, as well as other employee awards for outstanding organizational and public service.
