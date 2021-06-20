Tahoe Douglas Fire announces restrictions for district

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District on Friday declared restrictions to ban all open burning utilizing wood and charcoal.

The district has also during Red Flag Warnings suspended all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers.

Recreational fires, wood/charcoal campfires, are not permitted at all during these fire season restrictions. These restrictions standardize the district with the existing requirements throughout the Tahoe Basin.

The suspension is in effect until further notice and will be enforced with extinguishment and possible fines and citations into court.

All sources of outdoor open flame are prohibited during Red Flag periods, including all outdoor propane and natural gas fired appliances. The actual hours of Red Flag Warnings may vary by specific atmospheric conditions; check the NOAA website or follow them on social media for the latest conditions.





The National Weather Service in Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert Tahoe Basin land management agencies about the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and fuel moisture conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity. This could be due to low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels or any combination thereof. A Red Flag Warning is issued when the above conditions are expected to be met within the next 24 hours.

According to federal and state land management officials, the area is facing an elevated risk of a severe and potentially catastrophic wildfire season due to: drought conditions; dense; dry vegetation; and other factors. Given the critical threat of wildfires and extreme fire behavior statewide and in the Tahoe Basin, TDFPD is affecting the necessary burn ban.

“We need the public to exercise caution, follow all restrictions, and remain prepared for emergencies,” said Fire Marshal Eric Guevin in a statement. “While most of us enjoy a campfire or recreational fire in our backyard, currently, the risk is just too great and this small action can lead to a catastrophic fire endangering the lives, property and the forest.”

For more information about actions to take to prevent and prepare for wildfire, visit http://www.TahoeLivingwithFire.com .

Source: Tahoe Douglas Fire