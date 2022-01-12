Tahoe-Douglas fire boat pummeled by wind storm

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District‘s Marine 24 fire and rescue boat took a beating Monday evening during an extreme weather event.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District fire boat patrols the Lake during the Caldor Fire.

Provided/ Record-Courier

Due to wind gusts of 65-plus miles per hour and 6–8-foot waves crashing against the dock, Marine 24 sustained significant damage and floated to the shoreline.

“We expect the boat to be out of service for fire and rescue missions for the foreseeable future, while Tahoe Douglas personnel work diligently to get Marine 24 back afloat and fully operational,” Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said. “Incidents like this are a perfect example of the immediate need for a public safety pier on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.”

The pier would not only serve the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, but other government agencies such as the Department of Wildlife and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to name a few.

“Currently, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District moves our boat from pier to pier to get around numerous challenges; low water levels, weather protection, and accessibility for our crews to respond to water emergencies,” Guevin said. “Being one of the only boats available year-round 24/7, it is imperative that we can access the boat safely and respond quickly in situations where every second counts.”

Since launching in 2017, Marine 24 responded to numerous calls for service including vessels on fire, water supply for house fires, and patients requiring a water rescue or extraction from remote beaches.

“There is a significant need for this type of service on Lake Tahoe and Marine 24 has been an outstanding resource to protect the public throughout the Tahoe Basin,” Guevin said.