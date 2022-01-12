Tahoe-Douglas fire boat pummeled by wind storm
STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District‘s Marine 24 fire and rescue boat took a beating Monday evening during an extreme weather event.
Due to wind gusts of 65-plus miles per hour and 6–8-foot waves crashing against the dock, Marine 24 sustained significant damage and floated to the shoreline.
“We expect the boat to be out of service for fire and rescue missions for the foreseeable future, while Tahoe Douglas personnel work diligently to get Marine 24 back afloat and fully operational,” Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said. “Incidents like this are a perfect example of the immediate need for a public safety pier on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.”
The pier would not only serve the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, but other government agencies such as the Department of Wildlife and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to name a few.
“Currently, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District moves our boat from pier to pier to get around numerous challenges; low water levels, weather protection, and accessibility for our crews to respond to water emergencies,” Guevin said. “Being one of the only boats available year-round 24/7, it is imperative that we can access the boat safely and respond quickly in situations where every second counts.”
Since launching in 2017, Marine 24 responded to numerous calls for service including vessels on fire, water supply for house fires, and patients requiring a water rescue or extraction from remote beaches.
“There is a significant need for this type of service on Lake Tahoe and Marine 24 has been an outstanding resource to protect the public throughout the Tahoe Basin,” Guevin said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe-Douglas fire boat pummeled by wind storm
STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District‘s Marine 24 fire and rescue boat took a beating Monday evening during an extreme weather event.