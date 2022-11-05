Tahoe Douglas Fire District lifts fire restrictions for recreational fires

STATELINE, Nevada – Effective immediately Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District has lifted fire season restrictions for open burning utilizing wood and charcoal. Residents are free to enjoy sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers throughout the winter months.

With the cooler temperatures, fire risk shifts to structure fires associated with improper disposal of fire place ash and grills on decks that are too close to the combustible materials. BBQ Grills and outdoor fire pits must meet the manufacture setback requirements from all combustible materials.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District has partnered with Kingsbury Hardware to provide ash cans to the homeowners of the Fire District for the safe disposal of hot ashes. This program is available free of charge to residents of the Fire District who use a wood burning appliance to heat their homes.

To obtain a free ash can, homeowners can log on to Tahoefire.org under PREVENTION and print out an Ash Can Voucher. Vouchers are also available at Station 23 in Round Hill across from Safeway. Completed vouchers can be exchanged for an ash can at Kingsbury Hardware while supplies last.

Full ash cans can be dumped at TDFPD Station #23, 193 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove, in the rear parking lot in a bright red dumpster.