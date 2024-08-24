Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District welcomes new Assistant Chief

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District announced the appointment of Kevin Lawson as the new Assistant Chief/Special Operations. Chief Lawson, a seasoned veteran with over 32 years of experience in fire service, assumed the role on Monday, August 5, 2024 and was officially sworn in on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

In this role, Chief Lawson will oversee the Special Operations Division. His years of experience beginning as a firefighter and working his way up through the ranks, make him an invaluable addition to the Tahoe Douglas fire family. We are confident that he will help us continue to provide exceptional service and carry on our mission by caring for our community with care, professionalism, and respect.

Vice Chairman, Ben Johnson swearing in Assistant Chief/Special Operations, Kevin Lawson Provided

Chief Lawson joins Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District from CAL FIRE, where he served as Deputy Fire Chief of Operations with CAL FIRE-San Diego County Fire. During his tenure, he provided leadership and management to over 42 fire stations and 950 employees. Chief Lawson holds an A/S Degree in Fire Science, Type 1 “All Hazard” Incident Commander, Certified Fire Instructor, Chief Officer Certification, Fire Investigator/peace officer P.O.S.T. certified (Ret. CAL FIRE) and served on CAL FIRE’s Type 1 Incident Management Teams for 17 years.

“I am humbled and privileged to step into the Assistant Chief of Special Operation role at Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District,” said Chief Lawson. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team of professionals to continue protect lives and property, and to further strengthen our community partnerships.”

After retiring from CAL FIRE, Chief Lawson moved home to Nevada. He resides in Gardnerville with his wife Leslie of 29 years. They have two adult children. His daughter Taylor serves as a Nurse at Carson Valley Medical Center and his son Trevor is an Engineer for CAL FIRE in Colfax, CA.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District was formed in 1946 to meet the expectations of the community to guard against the threat of fire in the wildland-urban interface. The challenge of meeting those expectations is dynamic which asks us to be more innovative to respond through a professionally, highly-trained, well-equipped organization in those expected services with concern for the well-being of our personnel.