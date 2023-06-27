Tahoe Douglas Fire puts burn restrictions in place

STATELINE, Nev. – Summer fire restrictions are now in effect for the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District serving the communities of the Tahoe Township, until further notice. Fire restrictions prohibit all open burning.

Please note that federal and state lands campfire restrictions may differ. Check the local fire restrictions pertaining to your location.

“This is also a reminder during Red Flag Warnings, all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited,” a press release stated.

The National Weather Service Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land management officials and fire agencies when the potential of critical weather that could lead to wildfire activity. We urge our citizens to check the weather before participating in outdoor activities.

Prepare for wildfire and maintain your defensible space. Sign up for our chipping and defensible space inspection services. To learn more about how to prepare for wildfire and home hardening, please visit Living With Fire Tahoe. Please visit Reverse 911 to register for emergency alert notifications in Douglas County.