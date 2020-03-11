Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club cancels St. Patrick’s fundraiser

The Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club is canceling its St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser due to coronavirus concerns, staying close to club’s long history of protecting public health.

Rotary International, the world’s largest service organization, is well known as the driving force behind the global eradication of Polio.

Though no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the area, in keeping with its commitment to benefit the community and as a precautionary measure the club has elected to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration planned for March 20, according to a press release from the club.

The club’s annual fundraiser, in its 52nd year, normally attracts 500 to 600 attendees for a full Irish buffet dinner and open wine bar, live music and dancing, a renowned silent auction, and an Aloha Hawaii 7-day vacation raffle all traditionally held at Harrah’s Tahoe.

“The Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Board of Directors did not take this decision lightly,” said club president Cam McKay in the release. “This is the club’s major fundraiser of the year that allows us to financially support a multitude of projects, grants to local nonprofits, and student scholarships, but we felt this was the right decision for our community.

“Even-though the live event will not take place this year we are still promoting the club’s extensive silent auction online,” McKay added. “We invite the public to take advantage of these popular auction opportunities at http://www.tdrotary.com. And tickets for our signature Aloha Hawaii 7-Day Vacation raffle are still available through Tahoe-Douglas Rotary members.”

In the next few days, Tahoe-Douglas Rotary members will be contacting those who generously bought tickets or donated silent auction items to confirm their wishes regarding refunds, conversion of their payments to donations or Hawaii vacation raffle tickets, and continued inclusion of their items in the auction.

The Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club has been an active member of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore community since 1962. The club meets at noon Fridays at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

For more information, contact McKay at lakeskater@msn.com.