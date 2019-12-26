Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club sponsors Bread & Broth dinner

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club's Adopt A Day volunteers were (from left) Ellen Dauscher, Trevor Murray, Jillian Murray, Raymond Stillwell and Roberta Stillwell.

Provided

Tahoe Douglas Rotarians Ellen Dauscher, Jillian and Trevor Murray and Raymond and Roberta Stillwell served Bread & Broth dinner guests on Dec. 16

As Adopt A Day sponsor crew members, the group dished out heaping servings of roasted chicken, fajita zucchini, rice pilaf with peas and a garden salad.

“Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club loves being a part of Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal,” shared Rotarian Ellen Dauscher in a press release. “It is wonderful to provide such a delicious meal to members of our community.”

Thanks to the Rotary Club’s generous $300 Adopt a Day sponsorship donation, B&B served 92 meals and offered to go leftover meals to any interested takers.

As with all of B&B communal meals, the dinner guests also were given food ‘give away’ bags containing, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned and packaged food, and bread and pastries which the Rotary Club volunteers helped pack.

Bread & Broth appreciates the on-going AAD sponsor partnership with the Tahoe Douglas Rotary who have been sponsoring five meals annually for the past three years.

The Rotarians are always wonderful to have volunteering along side the B&B Volunteers. For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call 530-542-2876.