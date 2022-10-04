Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club supports Bread & Broth meal

Tahoe Douglas Rotary's Roberta Stillwell (left) and Raymond Stillwell volunteered to support a Bread & Broth Monday Meal.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment in the last two months, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club provided the funds and help needed to feed the 92 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on Sept. 26 for the weekly Monday evening dinner.

For over 30 years, Bread & Broth has been providing meals and bags of food to anyone who comes to the dinner seeking a hot, nutritious meal and the social aspects of sharing a community meal.

The Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club has sponsored many AAD dinners over the years and B&B truly appreciates the support the program receives from the Rotary Club members. Representing the club were Rotarians Dr. Raymond Stillwell and his wife Roberta Stillwell. Both Raymond and Roberta are seasoned AAD volunteers who have both volunteered as Rotary Club members and also personally have sponsored their own family AAD sponsorships. It is always a pleasure to see returning sponsor volunteers who enjoy their time spent with the dinner guests and B&B volunteers, and who espouse volunteering to help others.

The success of Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal is a combination of the efforts of many individuals and organizations who come together to serve the community. By sponsoring an AAD, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club is demonstrating their commitment to dedicating their time and talents to tackling humanitarian challenges.

As Raymond shared, “Another successful dinner served. Thank you for allowing us to participate.”

Submitted by Bread & Broth