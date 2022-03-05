Tahoe Douglas Rotary, Fire host Green Eggs and Ham event

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District personnel assisted Tahoe Douglas Rotary with their annual Green Eggs and Ham event recently at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

Provided/TDF

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Rotary re-implemented their annual Green Eggs and Ham event at Zephyr Cove Elementary School and was assisted by Tahoe Douglas Fire.

For the last few years due to the pandemic, the event, which honors Dr. Seuss’ birthday, was put on hold.

Tahoe Douglas Fire spokesperson said it was “extra special for us to be back in the classroom connecting with the students.”