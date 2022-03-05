Tahoe Douglas Rotary, Fire host Green Eggs and Ham event
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Rotary re-implemented their annual Green Eggs and Ham event at Zephyr Cove Elementary School and was assisted by Tahoe Douglas Fire.
For the last few years due to the pandemic, the event, which honors Dr. Seuss’ birthday, was put on hold.
Tahoe Douglas Fire spokesperson said it was “extra special for us to be back in the classroom connecting with the students.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Douglas Rotary, Fire host Green Eggs and Ham event
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Rotary re-implemented their annual Green Eggs and Ham event at Zephyr Cove Elementary School and was assisted by Tahoe Douglas Fire.