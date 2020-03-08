Tahoe Douglas Rotary helps feed those in need

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club member Paul Thibodeau (left) and Ryder Evans help with a Bread & Broth dinner.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sponsoring their first Adopt A Day of Nourishment for this year, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club donated $300 to host Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal dinner on Feb. 24 and helped feed those in need in our community.

Having sponsored five to six Bread & Broth meals annually for the past several years, the club has demonstrated their commitment to dedicating their time and talents to tackling humanitarian challenges.

Rotary members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and a chance to give back. Taking their turn helping at a B&B meal, Rotarians Ryder Evans and Paul Thibodeau volunteered for three hours with the B&B volunteers getting the giveaway food bags packed, preparing the dessert and drink table, manning the serving line, and finishing off their volunteer shift by helping with the meal’s takedown and cleanup.

“We were honored to help Bread & Broth and serve the community,” said Evans and Thibodeau in a press release. “We are grateful for what we have and have tremendous gratitude for the B&B volunteers.”

Sponsoring and volunteering at a B&B meal is a humbling and sobering experience, and it is very heartwarming to experience the gratitude of the folks who enjoy the hot, nutritious meals.

These meals provided are thanks to the generous monetary and time donations of organizations like the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club. Kudos to this very generous organization for all they do to support our community.

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.

Submitted by Bread & Broth.