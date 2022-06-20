Tahoe Douglas Rotary hosts golf tournament fundraiser

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club is hosting its new Charity Cup golf tournament fundraiser this coming Saturday, June 25, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The shotgun format tournament will featured a helicopter golf ball drop. The helicopter will drop all sponsored golf balls high above a designated hole on the course. Closest “sponsored” golf ball to the hole will win a week’s condominium stay in Hawaii and $500.

The public has an opportunity to sponsor golf balls until Saturday morning, either in person, online or direct through a Rotary club member. Sponsor one golf ball, three golf balls or eight golf balls at $20, $50, $100, respectively.

The club’s Tournament Coordinator Cyndy Gulis said, “It’s going to be a fun day of golf and fellowship. In addition to our helicopter ball drop finale we’ll have pro shop prizes for our closest to the pin, longest and straightest drive competitions, golfers will get a chance to win a new car with the Michael Hohl-in-One Challenge. Golfers also receive breakfast burritos, box lunches and an exciting swag bag of goodies.”

“Tahoe Douglas Rotary is an annual hands on supporter of a number of local community nonprofits,” said incoming Club President Paul Thibodeau. “While one of our primary fundraising efforts is targeted to our student scholarships program, we’ve provide a number of grants to the SLT Boys and Girls Club, Bread and Broth, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Live Violence Free, Tahoe Arts Projects, SLT Woman’s Center, Douglas County Search and Rescue and others.”

Rotary’s Charity Cup golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. with registration, breakfast and range availability starting at 7:30.

For information, golf ball sponsorships or to play visit http://www.RotaryCharityCup.com or email CharityGolfInfo@TDRotary.com .