Tahoe Douglas Rotary sponsors Bread & Broth meal

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club sponsored the Monday Meal AAD on Labor Day and included (from left) Roberta Stillwell, Paul Thibodeau, Cheryl Cottle, Grace Schorr and Lizzie Thibodeau.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Service Above Self” is the Rotary Club’s motto, shared Roberta Stillwell as she took a break from her volunteer duties at Bread & Broth Monday Meal on Sept. 5. Stillwell, along with fellow Tahoe Douglas Rotarians Cheryl Cottle, Grace Schorr, Club President Paul Thibodeau and Lizzie Thibodeau, proudly represented the club at their ‘Adopt A Day of Nourishment’ on Labor Day.

Bread & Broth’s creative cooks celebrated the Monday Meal Labor Day dinner by preparing a casual holiday meal consisting of sloppy joes, dill potato salad, and a tasty peach and pear salad made with fresh fruit provided by generous vendors from the Tuesday Farmer’s Market. The dinner guests also enjoyed a variety of delicious cakes provided by Safeway and Whole Foods grocery stores.

The five Rotary Club AAD volunteers happily helped wherever they were needed. They packed food ‘giveaway’ bags, prepared dessert and drink servings, manned the serving line, took down tables and chairs, and dried trays, utensils, and cooking pans. In addition to sending the five volunteers, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary club made a generous donation of $300 to assist with the cost of the meal’s food, dinner supplies, and utility costs associated with holding the weekly meal service.

The Tahoe Douglas Rotary has priority focus areas of which one includes working side-by-side with the community on local service projects. B&B is very thankful that Rotary members selected the ‘Adopt A Day of Nourishment’ program as one of their service projects and have scheduled an additional AAD sponsorship on Sept. 26. Highlighting the partnership between Tahoe Douglas Rotary and B&B, Stillwell expressed her gratitude to B&B “for providing us with the opportunity to serve our community.”

Submitted by Bread & Broth