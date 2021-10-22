Tahoe Douglas Rotary to host ‘Pints for Polio’

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club will be hosting World Polio Day with a “Pints for Polio” fundraiser Sunday, Oct 24, at the Fox and Hound in support of eradicating polio throughout the world. The local club will be collaborating with Rotary International’s Polio Eradication Day project – and in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Located on Upper Kingsbury, at 237 Tramway, the Fox and Hound will donate $3 to the fundraiser for every “805 Cerveza” pint sold. The Gates’ Foundation will provide a 2 to 1 dollar match on those donations. Additionally, there will be $1 off the rotating beer handle on 805 Cerveza beers during extended happy hours and Sunday’s NFL games.

Katie Keith, the Rotary Club’s current president said, “On World Polio Day, Tahoe Douglas Rotary is joining in with thousands of clubs world wide in the fight to eradicate this crippling disease forever. Along with our five international partners, Rotary has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9% worldwide and we won’t stop until we end the disease for good. Our club will start off Sunday’s Pints for Polio fundraiser with our own $750 donation.”

Fox and Hound proprietor Matt Grime added, “We are always happy to support Rotary, especially on this critical international cause to finally eradicate polio.

On Sunday, the first 48 participating customers will receive a free Firestone Walker Brewing Co. pint glass. A “Super Duper” Raffle features lots of local prizes and free raffle ticket comes with each 805 Cerveza pint sold.





The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is a public-private partnership led by national governments with six partners – the World Health Organization, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United Nations Children’s Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Its goal is to eradicate polio worldwide.

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club meets on Fridays at noon at Ballys Lake Tahoe. Meetings are currently being held online via Zoom.

For additional information on Rotary or World Polio Day and the eradication of polio, contact president@tdrotary.com .

Source: Tahoe Douglas Rotary