Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority seeks proposals for audio, visual equipment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA) is receiving .proposals from firms experienced in providing Audio / Video Equipment for the Tahoe South Events Center being constructed on the the southwest corner of US Highway 50 and Lake Parkway, Stateline, Nev.

To be considered for selection, one digital copy and one hard copy of your proposal must be received by Friday February 18, 2022, 4:00 pm, addressed to Robert Tamborski, Project Manager, International Coliseums Company, 14301 North 87th Street, Suite 218, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

The Events Center will consist of two levels: an event floor level, and a suite and offices level, with a total floor area of approximately 141,250 square feet.

This proposal covers the supply, fabrication, installation, and coordination of related work for the Audio / Video package. Shop drawings, samples and warranty are covered in the RFP and Specifications.

All material and work called for, or implied, by the drawings and specifications, together with all necessary incidentals, whether referred to or not, as will be required to complete the work to the full intent and meaning of the drawings and specifications.





A complete copy of the RFP may be obtained at TDVA’s website, https://tahoedouglasva.org .

A final selection will be based on qualifications, experience, and references without regard to race, creed, color, or gender.