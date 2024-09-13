Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan approaches end of Phase 1

MEYERS, Calif. – In their second virtual workshop of the summer, El Dorado County’s team for the Tahoe El Dorado (TED) Area Plan presented the feedback and engagement they’ve received over the summer and discussed the next steps. The team projects that the final TED plan phase will be completed in June 2026, when they will adopt a final area plan.

The project came about as a result of the complicated and often confusing land use policies and zoning designations in the Basin. Because the region is under both the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Regional Plan and the El Dorado County Zoning Ordinance, the conflicting policies have stalled or outright prevented new projects from being developed in the unincorporated areas of El Dorado County.

Area plans, also known as community plans, help to control land use decisions and can set long-term policies for transportation, recreation, housing, environmental protection, and safety, among other topics. The TED planning document is meant to develop a single area plan for areas like Meeks Bay, Fallen Leaf, and Tahoma. While Meyers has its own area plan, the TED will be integrating it, along with other communities’ current planning documents. TED will be compliant with TRPA and is more specific to individual communities than a regional planning document.

Thea Graybill and Brendan Ferry, both representatives of El Dorado County on the planning team, emphasized that area plans are meant to maintain the character of a community. To that end, all phases of TED involve community feedback. Ascent, an environmental, design and planning firm with an office in Lake Tahoe, was involved in collecting and presenting the feedback in Phase 1.

Some of the most prominent themes that arose from the feedback was interest in increasing workforce housing, restricting short-term rentals and vacation home rentals, improving bike paths and trails, protecting the environment and ecology of the lake, addressing traffic through controlling parking and providing transit options, and infrastructure improvements like increasing internet/broadband access and snow removal.

In the workshops and meetings, attendees most often expressed a need for workforce housing, along with mixed-use housing, accessory dwelling units, and multi-family apartments. Tahoma attendees wanted to regulate timeshares in residential neighborhoods, while Meeks Bay was concerned about restricting mega mansions, mini hotels, and vacation rentals on the lakefront.

Those who attended the Meyers workshop expressed a desire for a vibrant, walkable downtown with a variety of housing options that were balanced with community aesthetics and designs. Fallen Leaf’s community was interested in environmental concerns and wanted to protect the unique ecosystem and the quality of the lake. In their first virtual workshop, the attendees’ feedback was around housing needs, traffic, and a desire for more local businesses like bike shops, breweries, bookstores, and coffee shops.

In the online survey on the TED website, one of the most frequent responses for what they wanted the TED Area Plan to focus on was to “protect [the] area from development.” 95% of respondents own residential property in the area.

During the feedback portion of Thursday’s virtual workshop, attendees expressed a desire for more resources dedicated to enforcement of existing regulations in trail use, parking, camping, and other recreational activities. Others wanted to ensure that developing more recreation wouldn’t conflict with environmental and conservation needs in the community. People also wanted to address alternate transit, such as water transportation.

Funding for this project was also addressed by Ferry. The team is seeking out discretionary funding collected primarily through visitors. For affordable housing funds, the team is also considering grants for phase 3 through the TRPA.

Lastly, attendees wanted to ensure community engagement through the process. TED has included community engagement through all three phases of the planning, including for the Washoe tribe. Graybill confirmed at the meeting that the Washoe tribe was a key stakeholder, but because tribes are a special entity according to U.S. laws, there’s a formal legal process to get them involved.

As Phase 2 and 3 approach, the TED team plans to have an existing conditions report and land use consistency analysis prepared by the end of October. Once Phase 2 begins in November, the team plans to more directly address land use and affordable housing strategies, as well as environmental review and a preliminary draft of the plan.