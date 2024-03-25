Tahoe Elite Cheer Team gains momentum in first year; announces sign up event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Elite Cheer Team is asking a question: A you ready to cheer? If so, they’re asking you to join them May 22-23 for sign ups. Registration takes place from 5-7 p.m. each day at the Recreation Center on 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

There is a registration fee of $35, which includes a season 2 t-shirt and cheer clinic on May 29-30 from 5-7 p.m. Tahoe Elite Cheer has teams of age ranges 5-7, 5-11, and 11-18.

Sign ups takes place around the team’s one year anniversary. In just one year, the team has competed, won and placed in multiple divisions.

And during the same month as sign ups, the team will compete at Nationals in Las Vegas, May 10-12. “This will finish off our first season and welcome season 2 for 2024 to 2025,” owner Victoria Hemenes says.

For information about the team, visit their website tahoeelitecheerteam.com . Any questions can be emailed to Coach Torie at tahoeelitecheer@gmail.com .