Tahoe Elite Cheer teams place second at nationals

The Tahoe Elite junior team at Pinnacle Cheerleading Championships, a national competition in Las Vegas, May 10-12.

Provided / Tahoe Elite Cheer Team

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Both the junior and senior Tahoe Elite Cheer teams placed second at the Pinnacle Cheerleading Championship in Las Vegas, May 11-12.

This is the team’s first national competition and only third time performing after getting established last May.

Team Owner Victoria Hemenes says the accomplishments are getting the team noticed by other teams and organizations.

“It’s exciting to see how [far] our team has [come] from the very beginning,” Hemenes says, “where no one had any experience, to now, performing at the same level as some of the top teams that are out there.”

She attributes the team’s success, accomplished in such a short amount of time, to teamwork. All the coaches, team members and parents have come together to build what Hemenes describes as a family.

The tight knit community of South Lake Tahoe has been a factor with many community members extending help in the form of coaching and sponsorships.

“We’re very blessed to be a part of this community,” Hemenes says, “because it has definitely helped our team grow.”

The snowbunnies are now turning their sights to season two, where they’d like to build a bigger team. A bigger team allows for more stunts. The team is currently accepting sign ups. “We want a bigger team so that we can go out there and do more.” They’re also looking to grow more diverse and recruit more males.

Anyone wanting to sign up can go to the South Tahoe recreation center on Wendesday or Thursday between 5-7 p.m. and speak to a team member. Hemenes says they do take sign ups all throughout the year.

In its one year, the program hasn’t just won competitions, parents see a change in their kids as well, some who were being bullied in middle and elementary school. “We’ve built a safe place and a community to have each other’s backs, not only at cheer but outside of cheer, to carry that representation of our team as being positive influencers and leading by good examples.”

The team hopes to further expand into the community and collaborate with gymnastic and high school teams.

For more on the cheer team, visit their website, tahoeelitecheerteam.com .