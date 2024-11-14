Tahoe Elite Cheer wins gold in their first competition of the season

The juniors team poses after winning first.

Provided / Victoria Hemenes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Both the junior and senior Snowbunnies of Tahoe Elite Cheer won first place in the Jamz Battle at the Capitol competition held in Roseville last weekend, a promising start to the second year of the program.

Team founder Victoria Hemenes started Tahoe Elite Cheer in May of last year because she felt there was a lack of programs for young girls other than dance. She also wanted there to be a way for girls to train to cheer at the high school team before they joined the team.

Kevin Hennessee, athletics director at South Lake Tahoe High School said that he welcomes girls from Tahoe Elite Cheer to join the high school team at the same time, but as with other sports, the school expects the school’s team to be a priority.

Last season, the three teams all placed at Battle at the Capitol. Now, the two remaining teams have returned triumphantly once again, scoring better than last year.

Hemenes praised the hard work of the junior team that paid off and commended her senior team for pulling together after an unexpected change.

“We had several girls who weren’t able to compete at the last minute, so I’m proud of us pulling together despite losing competitors and changing the routine so close to the performance,” she said.

She also celebrated how close the team, coaches, and parents were in kicking off this new season, saying, “Everyone really makes it a whole, it’s really like a family.”

The juniors and seniors team pose in the rec center. Provided / Victoria Hemenes

The team typically takes on three competitions during the November to May season—one in the Sacramento area, one in the San Jose area, and the nationals in Las Vegas. While there are several major cheer competitions in Los Angeles and some that come to the area, the costs would be extensive for the small team.

In fact, the cheer team reduced its three teams—mini, juniors, and seniors—to two this year.

While there was a lot of community involvement last year, Hemenes worried about that support losing steam. “Some children can’t afford programs like this, and we try to give them discounts, but we are looking for sponsors to cover tuition and the uniform cost,” she said.

Tahoe Elite Cheer is looking to put together another fundraiser event like the Snowbunny Winter Ball earlier this year to raise funds for nationals in May.

Edit: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Tahoe Elite Cheer members could not compete in the high school team at the same time.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.