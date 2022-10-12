Tahoe Film Club to meet in November at Zephyr Cove Library
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Club will be meeting at the Zephyr Cove Library from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 17.
Tahoe Film Club is for high school students interested in the film industry. Projects will include screenwriting, storyboarding, acting, cinematography, and more. This club will include other roles in the film industry such as costume design, lighting, editing, and more if there’s interest.
Tahoe Film Club is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.
The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Parking is available in the upper and lower parking lots.
For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.
