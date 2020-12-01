Tahoe Film Fest at Crystal Bay features music documentaries

Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool will be featured Thursday night.

Provided

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Fest will feature six music documentaries from Dec. 3-6, at the Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Crown Room. The films follow the stories of famous musicians that became part of everyday life for so many.

Learn about the hardships, triumphs and stories behind iconic musicians like Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Johnny Cash.

The film Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President which presents the forgotten story of how Carter developed a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and many more popular musicians of the era.

Carter’s connection with these bands helped support his campaign and once Carter was in office, these musicians frequented the White House.

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time delves into the magic of Laurel Canyon, a canyon in the heart of Los Angeles that fostered creativity and the collaboration of several legendary musicians.

The film features the distinct musicians who started the musical revolution and shifted popular culture.

All Tahoe Film Fest ticket sales go towards science research and education at U.C. Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

Online ticket sales end at midnight the night before each film’s showing.

Tickets will be available each day at the theater box offices 30 minutes prior to the start of each film as long as seats are available.

There will be no refunds, however, if the festival is postponed due to COVID-19, all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event.

New safety protocols include masks, extra sanitation and social-distancing.

There will be a contactless check-in at the box office. Temperatures will also be taken upon entry.

Check the Tahoe Film Fest Event Facebook page for ticket availability updates during the festival.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoefilmfest.com.