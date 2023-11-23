Tahoe Film Fest Returns to North Lake Tahoe Nov. 30—Dec. 10 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The Tahoe Film Fest returns to the basin for its ninth year of magic in the mountains with more than 20 films showing.

Tickets are available to be purchased online for $12 per seat or at the box office on the day of the showing. All proceeds go to the benefit of UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

Films will be screened at Incline Village Cinema, Northstar Village Cinema, and the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room from November 30 – December 3 and the weekend of December 9-10.

Visit https://tahoefilmfest.com/ for film descriptions, trailers, schedules, and tickets.

“There is nothing that compares to the experience of seeing a great motion picture on the big screen with an audience,” Robert Roussel, author and filmmaker told the Tribune, “With all of the trouble and horrible things happening in the world, it’s great to be able to go into a theater and lose yourself for two and a half hours and not worry about what’s going on. Then come out of that theater with a smile on your face and a good feeling in your head.”

“When you attend a film festival it needs to be in a special location,” Roussel said.

The director told the Tribune motion pictures are special and they deserve a special backdrop which is what drew the Tahoe Film Fest to the Gem of the Sierras nearly a decade ago.

Two levels of All-Access passes will be sold, in limited quantities, to make the most out of the Tahoe Film Fest.

The Blue Pass costs $75 and admits one person to all films. The Green Pass is priced at $165 and admits one person to all films throughout the festival and entitles the pass holder to attend special events each evening at the Crystal Bay Casino VIP lounge located next to the Crown Room.

At each event, complimentary cocktails, wine, and beer will be available as well as food and appetizers from the following North Tahoe establishments: Big Water Grille, Crystal Bay Steak & Lobster House, Gus’ BBQ, Happy Tiers, Las Panchitas, Lupita’s, Raley’s, Rosewood, Sage Leaf, and T’s Rotisserie. This also gives pass holders a chance to mingle with our special invited guests including directors and producers of the films.

Among the 20 films to be presented, the opening show was directed by and stars Bradley Cooper; “Maestro” tells of the late Leonard Bernstein and the way he was animated and moved by the music.

The film marks Cooper’s return to the director’s chair following his triumphant “A Star is Born.” Co-scripting with Josh Singer, he’s also among its producers along with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

According to a statement released by the Tahoe Film Fest “Maestro has only been screened in a select group of important film festivals and we thank Netflix for granting us this opportunity.”

The statement continues “Also from Netflix, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in the new romantic drama “May December.” Other feature films include “Eileen” starring Anne Hathaway. Plus three films which have been submitted by their countries as official entries for Best International Feature Film including “The Taste of Things” from France, “The Shadow of the Sun” from Venezuela, and “Perfect Days” from Japan, directed by Wim Wenders.”

With big names and faces to be expected and some left to be revealed Heather Segale, the Education and Outreach Director for UC Davis TERC, told the Tribune the documentaries and Extrapolations is what she is most excited for.

Segale explained that while they don’t adhere to the same whimsical allure of the others, it encourages civic duty coupled with enjoyment.

“Director Scott Z. Burns will be present to introduce the episodes of Extrapolations as well as participate with a Question-and-Answer session after each screening,” Segale said.

Episodes of Extrapolations will be screened at Incline Cinema on December 9 from 2 – 4 p.m. and December 10 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Burns is a screenwriter, director, producer, and playwright. His work in film includes producing “An Inconvenient Truth,” as well as “An Inconvenient Sequel” and “Sea of Shadows.” Burns’ writing credits include “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Informant,” “Contagion,” “Side Effects,” and “The Laundromat.”

Burns’ credits as a director include PU-239 and The Report. On stage, Burns’ play “The Library” was produced at The Public Theater and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New American Play.

In addition to Burns, there will also be about twenty filmmakers attending the 2023 Tahoe Film Fest.

To see a full list of films and schedule, visit https://tahoefilmfest.com/ .